Ludus: Merge Arena has passed 12 million players as its roster hits 100 heroes

Lots of big numbers in here

Ludus has now passed 12 million players

The roster has grown beyond 100 heroes

Clan Wars and Divisions keep the competition moving

Merge and battle games have been around on mobile for ages now. We see them in volume because most are gone before you’ve bothered learning any of the hero names. Of course, there are a few that manage to keep your attention, as is the case with Ludus: Merge Arena. Top App Games even has the accounts to show for it.

The studio says the free-to-play auto-battler took $29 million in gross turnover across the first half of 2026, with $14,802,347 of that landing in the second quarter. More than 12 million people have played it worldwide, and in July there were 765,684 monthly actives opening it 3.2 times a day each.

What has kept everyone coming back is less dramatic than the figures make it sound. The roster has grown from 25 heroes at soft launch to over 100, which is genuinely an enormous amount of new material to learn if you drifted away early on.

Clan Wars added coordinated competition between clans, Hero Perks let you fiddle with individual heroes, and Divisions gave seasonal play an actual ladder to climb. There have also been crossovers, including one with Corvus Belli's tabletop skirmish game Warcrow, which I had to go and look up.

But hey, if you're working out who deserves a slot in your lineup before the next Division cycle, our Ludus tier list is more useful than any revenue chart.

Top App Games has more content updates, seasonal events and platform expansions planned for the rest of the year. It has also finished two games it hasn't announced yet, with a reveal promised soon.

Grab what you can from our list of Ludus codes first. A few free resources go a long way when 5.1% of the player base is footing the bill for everyone else.