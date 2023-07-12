Luck be a Landlord lets you spin slots to earn rent, coming to mobile on July 21st

TrampolineTales has announced the release date for Luck be a Landlord, landing on iOS and Android on July 21st. The unique roguelike deckbuilder combines slot machine-esque gameplay with a hilarious premise, in that you'll have to use the slots to earn enough money to pay your rent. Of course, the end goal here is to take down capitalism itself, which only goes to show you just how important your role is in the game.

In Luck be a Landlord, you'll have to add symbols to your slot machine like you would in a typical deckbuilder. These symbols are akin to your deckbuilder cards, in which you'll be able to use a variety of abilities and take advantage of synergies to earn as many coins as you can to afford your rent.

The game was initially launched on Steam on January 8th, 2021. There are 152 Symbols to wield, 227 items to tinker around with, and 186 Achievements to aim for. There are also 20 Apartment Floors to navigate, so there's plenty of content to dive into once you get started (you can catch more roguelike games on Android on our list!).

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the game for yourself, you can do so by pre-registering for Luck be a Landlord on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a premium title that costs $4.99 a pop or your local equivalent, with a significant discount from the original $9.99 price tag on Steam. You can also visit the official website for more info, join the community of followers over on the official Discord page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes.