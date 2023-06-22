Lucid Lenses asks you whether to stay or leave for the sake of love, out now on iOS and Android

FredBear Games Ltd has announced that Lucid Lenses, the studio's narrative-driven romance adventure title, is out now on iOS and Android. The game thrusts players into the heartbreaking world of romance and ambition, as well as the difficult choices people have to make in real life.

In Lucid Lenses, players can look forward to exploring the tale of a couple navigating the tricky waters of careers and relationships. There are two alternate endings to unlock, and the path of the plot will be determined by the decisions players make throughout the story. Ultimately, it poses the question of staying or leaving all for the sake of love.

The game also puts the ups and downs of the two main characters in the spotlight, letting players engage with these protagonists via meaningful conversations and flashbacks. The watercolour-esque art style adds to the evocative charm of the game as well. Plus, there are more than 15 different mini-games that will spice up the gameplay as players progress through the tale.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the game for yourself, you can do so by downloading Lucid Lenses on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a premium title that costs $2.99 a pop or your local equivalent. You can visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments as well, join the community of followers on Facebook for more juicy details, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes.