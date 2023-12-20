Hello Kitty Island Adventure lets you illuminate the island in limited-time Lighttime Jubilee event

Sunblink has announced a festive new update for Hello Kitty Island Adventure, letting players join in on some dazzling illuminations this season within the cosy life sim. In particular, you can look forward to ending the year with a bang with the Lighttime Jubilee event, where you can celebrate with Hello Kitty and Friends and work together to give Badtz-maru the most brilliant end to the year.

In the latest update, you can expect to do your part in creating a light display by stringing them all together throughout the resort for Badtz-maru. Beginning December 21st, you'll be able to collect special lights from previous celebrations. This will run until January 10th, so there's plenty of time to help make the end of 2023 as radiant as possible.

Meanwhile, the latest update will also put new themed clothing up for grabs, which includes the Lighttime Bomber Jacket. You can also prettify your cabin with lots of seasonal furniture, such as the Tabletop Heart Light, the Star Archway, the Dance Floors and so much more.

If you're keen on giving the new update a go yourself, you can do so by downloading Hello Kitty Island Adventure on the iOS App Store via Apple Arcade. It's a subscription service that costs $6.99 a month or your local equivalent. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, join the community of followers on Discord for more info on the game, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the update's vibes and visuals.