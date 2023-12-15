How to make a tree in Little Alchemy 2

As far as educational games go, Little Alchemy 2 may not be the most factual but it's one of the most fun. A throwback to older mixing games you'd find on many flash-game sites, it offers a huge variety of combinations that create unexpected outcomes. Some, however, are a bit more complex than you might expect...like the humble tree.

To give a brief explainer for those who haven't played yet, Little Alchemy 2 is a crafting game that challenges players to explore a variety of recipes by combining simple ingredients. The gameplay is nothing more complex than just mixing ingredients, but as players combine them and form different compounds, the fun comes from discovering various combinations and what they create.

This guide will provide the basic recipe and guidelines for creating a tree in Little Alchemy 2. Although it's not the flashiest creation you can discover, the tree is used in over thirty other recipes throughout the game, making it an incredibly versatile compound. So, if you want to skip the experimentation and get straight into discovering what you can make using the tree, let's get into it...

You might also be interested in:

Creating the Tree

Little Alchemy 2 presents players with four primary ingredients to start with, inspired by the classical elements; Earth, Wind, Water and Fire. Combining these creates other ingredients which are then combined further - it's pretty simple, but actually keeping track of what you need can be complex, and can take away from the fun of discovering new elements.

Case in point: To create a tree in Little Alchemy 2 isn't as simple as, for example, creating Wood and then combining it with Earth. Instead, you need to first create the Plant and then the Big ingredient. Combining these two gets you the Tree - so we've detailed the steps for getting these below.

There's also an additional wrinkle in that recipes are not singular, you can actually create a tree using other combinations. But, for now, let's focus on what's arguably the easiest method...

Creating a Tree in LA2 - Core ingredients

Plant

Water + Water = Puddle

Puddle + Puddle = Pond

Pond + Pond = Lake

Lake + Lake = Sea

Earth + Sea = Primordial Soup

Fire + Fire = Energy

Energy + Primordial Soup = Life

Life + Earth = Soil

Soil + Life = Plant

Big

To create the Plant ingredient, follow these steps...

To create the Big ingredient, follow these steps...

Earth + Earth = Land

Land + Land = Continent

Continent + Continent = Planet

Planet + Fire = Sun

Planet + Sun = Solar System

Solar System + Solar System = Galaxy

Galaxy + Galaxy = Galaxy Cluster

Galaxy Cluster + Galaxy Cluster = Universe

Earth + Water = Mud

Air + Air = Pressure

Pressure + Earth = Stone

Mud + Stone = Clay

Clay + Life = Human

Stone + Air = Sand

Sand + Fire = Glass

Sun + Energy = Solar Cell

Solar Cell + Sun = Electricity

Glass + Electricity = Light Bulb

Human + Light Bulb = Idea

Human + Idea = Philosophy

Philosophy + Solar System/Sun/Planet/Galaxy Cluster/Universe = Big

Tree

Plant + Big = Tree

This is the fastest way, but there are - as we noted - three other available recipes detailed below. These can take a little bit more time, depending on the ingredients you manage to come across, but demonstrate the versatility of the gameplay in Little Alchemy 2.

Plant + Wood = Tree

Nest + Container = Tree

Plant + Time = Tree

What you can use the Tree for

While it does take a while to create the Tree ingredient, this element can be useful for dozens more recipes as we noted before. We've got a few of these listed below which should tell you why you might want to go through the slightly Byzantine process of creating the Tree.

All the recipes including the Tree are as follows...

Ash = Fire + Tree

Beehive = Tree + Bee

Bonsai Tree = Tree + Scissors/Pottery/Small/Wire

Cactus = Tree + Desert/Sand

Carbon Dioxide = Tree + Night

Charcoal = Tree + Fire

Christmas Tree = Tree + Light Bulb/Star/Candle/Light/Gift

Coral = Tree + Ocean/Sea

Dam = Tree + Beaver

Dew = Tree + Frog/Dawn

Family Tree = Tree + Family/Village

Forest = Tree + Tree/Plant/Land/Earth/Container

Fruit = Tree + Flower/Farmer

Fruit Tree = Tree + Fruit

Greenhouse = Tree + Glass/Aquarium

Leaf = Tree + Wind

Lumberjack = Tree + Human

Monkey = Tree + Animal

Nest = Tree + Bird/Egg

Nuts = Tree + Farmer/Domestication/Field

Oasis = Tree + Desert

Oxygen = Tree + Sun/Carbon Dioxide

Palm = Tree + Beach/Island/Sand

Plant = Tree + Small

Sap = Tree + Blade

Sloth = Tree + Manatee

Smoke = Tree + Fire

Squirrel = Tree + Mouse

Swamp = Tree + Mud/Lake

Treehouse = Tree + House/Wood

Wood = Tree + Tool/Axe/Chainsaw/Sword/Lumberjack

Woodpecker = Tree + Bird

And that, roughly speaking, is everything you need to know about creating the Tree in Little Alchemy 2. Bear in mind that even the long-winded process is useful, as when you've crafted more than 100 resources you'll also unlock the unique element, Time. And now you've mastered how to create a Tree, you might be up for something more complex, such as, say - the Secret of Eternal Life maybe?

If you're looking for more free games in the vein of Litle Alchemy 2, check out our constantly updated list of the best that you can play on your phone right now.