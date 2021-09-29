Lineage2M, NCSOFT's stunning MMORPG, is out now on PC, Android, and iOS devices worldwide

Preferred Partner Feature

The long wait is over - Lineage2M is out now on PC, Android, and iOS devices all over the world. NCSOFT's stunning MMORPG is a follow-up to the hugely successful Lineage2 franchise, boasting high-end graphics that stay consistent from PC to mobile, a vast world that invites open exploration, and an engaging character collection and progression system among other features.

With Lineage2M's large-scale, open-world battles, players can duke it out with 10,000 other players in a single battle without any frustrating lags and with the same stunning resolution. The same fuss-free experience can be said with the open-world exploration, as players can travel from one town to another without worrying about loading times on the map.

As for character progression, you can go ahead and pick your poison - there's a wide variety of classes and races each with its own unique skills and abilities that will suit different playstyles. All these can be enjoyed from PC to mobile using PURPLE's Remote Play function, letting you experience the game from platform to platform without having to log in or out.

Ready to dive into the world of Aden and embark on your own adventure? Lineage2M is now available to download on the official website (for PC users) iOS App Store, and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.