Limbus Company guide to E.G.O Gift Fusion - Executive manager’s manual

E.G.O Gift fusion made fun and easy

Limbus (and its parent games) are no stranger to rocket science level of game mechanics done dirty by slipshod in-game tutorials. It’s especially jarring when your weekly lunacy income is on the line in the form of Mirror Dungeons, and you have not an ounce of clue how to work around its gimmicks.

If I had an Enkephalin for counting the time E.G.O. spamming saved me from a clutch, I'd be drowning in an Olympic-sized pool. Likewise, E.G.O. gifts can make or break a team in the mirror and boss Dungeons. This guide will impart to you the nuts and bolts of this “artful ecstasy”.

Save the E.G.O, Learn the Basics

Abnormality encounters, floor boss fights, and shopping are the three methods you gain an E.G.O Gift. Most of them fall in the category of buffing your sinners or maiming your enemies with debuffs:

The seven status effects (Sinking, Bleed, Burn, Poise, Rupture, Tremor, Charge).

Additional debuff (Bleed potency, Tremor burst).

The three attack types (pierce, slice, and blunt).

There are outliers that confer miscellaneous effects in or outside battle, for instance:

Tier I gift Tomorrow’s Fortune grants an additional choice of selectable gift.

Tier II gift Voodoo Doll targets enemies hanging at one-quarter health with a Power Down debuff.

Tier V Lunar Memory renders all foes vulnerable to all sin affinities and attack types.

Gifts are grouped into themed card packs like the Pokémon TCG. At the start of a new floor, you get to choose a pack that narrows the scope of acquirable gifts and enemies you fight. Making it easier to scoop up rare gifts. What lies in wait at the end of each floor is a boss battle corresponding to the theme, as well as an exclusive gift. For example, Baba Yaga will be the floor boss I have to overcome to acquire Frozen Cries should I pick The Unloving pack.

Illuminate thy Starlight path

Accessible in Mirror Dungeons only, "Starter Buffs" are here to enhance your dungeon runs, either through en largement of scope encompassing rarer gifts in shops, or cost rebates when patronising a rest stop.

As in Ritornello's Starlight map, here is the litany of buffs each path offers. Unlocking each path requires Starlight which can be gained after a successful run:

Up - unlocks a set number of E.G.O gifts and fusion recipes. Unlocking this path is also free!

Left - grants you more choice of floor theme pack and Abnormality encounter rewards. If you are a collector, then level this path first.

Right - focus on applying discounts and choices to shops. Helps in hoarding gifts.

Down - focus on decreasing enhancement costs. You can skip this one for its diminishing returns. As Tier IV gifts cannot be enhanced. Plus, useful gifts such as Hellterfly's Dream are relatively cheap to upgrade thanks to its low tier.

The Fusion factory

The option of gift fusion is available either in the Rest nodes (the chair icon) that precede the final boss node or the first node if it's an even-numbered floor. The two important currencies are Cost and Starlight.

As a maximalist, I often use this window of opportunity to hoard gifts. Here’s what I do:

If your sinners are cut out for the job, try engaging harder nodes (demarcated by a bold yellow border and a box).

Alternatively, enter Abnormality nodes for a random encounter.

With buffs like Cascade of Levins unlocked, Focus on clearing out rare gifts. Try to avoid the healing option as it will gobble up your Cost.

Following the latest patch, there is an in-game tip box and bar indicator that succinctly displays the forecast rate. Combining two gifts will yield a 60% chance of landing the gift you want, while three grants a 90% chance.

Table 1: Fusion probabilities with two gifts

Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Fusion outcome Tier I Tier I Tier I Tier II Tier III Tier II Tier II Tier II Tier III Tier III Tier III Tier III

Table 2: Fusion probabilities with three gifts

Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Ingredient 3 Fusion Outcome Tier I Tier I Tier I Tier I Tier II Tier II Tier III Tier II Tier II Tier III Tier III Tier III Tier III Tier II Tier II Tier II Tier III Tier III Tier III Tier IV Tier III Tier III Tier III

You will be prompted to select a keyword like so. Keywords are underlined in the description.

By combining gifts with the same keyword, you are more likely to receive a gift with the desired keyword. For instance, combining gifts with the charge status effect will more likely yield a Charge gift as demonstrated below.

First attempt, combining gifts of the same keyword.

Combining three Tier I Charge gifts yielded a Tier I Charge gift. Hitting the 90 percent stipulated outcome. Likewise, using gifts of totally different keywords is not exempt from this rule.

Here is an example of a bad coin flip with different keywords.

Barring certain E.G.O gifts with a defined fusion recipe. You’re still being held at the mercy of the dice roll. One conspicuous indicator of this is when the forecast result shows a "Random" in place of a percentage. This will happen for three reasons:

When every available E.G.O gift in the selected Keyword category and forecasted Tier has been obtained.

When E.G.O Gifts of the selected Keyword category and the forecasted Tier have all been assigned to that Floor’s Mirror Dungeon Events or Boss Encounter reward pool.

Compendium of unique E.G.O gifts

As mentioned time and again. Some E.G.O gifts have defined crafting recipes that greatly boost the efficiency of teams (telltale indicator being the 100% guarantee). For that, we have compiled a table of a handful of gifts we find immensely helpful.