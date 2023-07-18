Limbus Company teases newest Identity to soon arrive in the game, this time for fan-favourite character Don Quixote

The now quite successful and cult hit turn-based gacha RPG Limbus Company has revealed a new teaser for its latest character addition in the form of a fresh Identity for Don Quixote. The teaser, which was posted on the game’s official Twitter account, offers up a solid view of this new version of Don Quixote, and we’ll delve into what exactly it all means below!

Limbus Company has established itself as a mainstay within the gacha sphere seemingly by the goodwill that developer Project Moon has gathered using its past two titles alone. Lobotomy Corporation and Library of Ruina maintain their spots as indie legends amongst PC fans, and it’s clear that the love for those games means that Limbus Company has maintained a steady fanbase and a lot of success due to Project Moon’s loyal fanbase.

However, the fanbase isn’t all the reason for Limbus’ success, as the game itself is also quite unique and special. The combat is different enough from every other gacha out there, but the real reason the game stays so excellent is the story and world-building along with the awesome main cast of characters.

One of those characters, Don Quixote, has etched herself a spot in the hearts of nearly all players, so it’s easy to imagine that Project Moon had to give us a new three-star rarity version of her! This new Don Quixote Identity, titled South Section 5 Director, sheds some light on yet another part of the game’s massive world.

With her sharp rapier and donned in an outfit akin to the Three Musketeers, it’s clear that this version of Don shows her pursuing her love for chivalry and her fairytale-like attitude. Her abilities all look quite striking and flashy, and she acts quite heroic as this version of herself, so it all tracks with what we already know about Don Quixote as a character.

Currently, this new Identity has no solid release date, but it’s likely we’ll see her dropping into the game quite soon. Get ahead of the curve by downloading Limbus Company for free at either of the links below and getting started today!