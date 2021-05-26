Letter Rooms adds an advent calendar to the anagram game, with a new puzzle to be released every day this December

Letter Rooms, the charming anagram game from developer Klemens Strasser, has just released a festive holiday update. Inviting players to immerse themselves in the holiday spirit this season, the latest update features an advent calendar that players can get into every day throughout the whole month of December.

In the new advent calendar for Letter Rooms, players can expect a fresh level to challenge their brain cells with, unlocked as each new day passes by this month. The puzzles for the holiday update are all about themes on the season, which include holiday songs, snacks, traditions, books, and films. You can play all by your lonesome, or test your intellectual prowess with family and friends online via the SharePlay multiplayer feature.

In case you're not familiar with the game, Letter Rooms is a cute and clean word game that tasks you with finding the right answer using a hint and a set of letters. There are 300 different puzzles to master, as well as a kids mode (for kiddos aged 9-11) with 180 challenges to start 'em young.

If you are eager to join in on all of the holiday festivities this season, you can download Letter Rooms on the iOS App Store. The minimalistic title is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases - for instance, the Advent Calendar will require you to purchase the full version of the app. You can also join the community of followers over on the game's Twitter page to stay updated on all of the latest developments, or head on over to the official website for more info.

