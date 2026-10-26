Legends of Amberland II brings its 90s-inspired RPG adventure to iOS and Android soon

Seven heroes and one ship

Build a party of up to seven heroes

Sail to uncharted islands in your own ship

Unlock the full RPG with a one-time $9.99 purchase

If you played Legends of Amberland on PC, you probably waited four years for a sequel. On phones, you’ll be waiting about eleven days. Legends of Amberland II: The Song of Trees is coming to iOS and Android, hot on the heels of the first game’s mobile release back in August.

It’s another first-person, turn-based dungeon crawler built on 90s PC role-playing, so you’re moving square by square, turning in neat 90-degree steps, with a party of up to seven heroes. You can hand-pick their classes and races or take a pre-made group if you’d like to get going.

The story is new and self-contained, so you don’t need the first game, and the big new addition is a ship. Buy one and you can sail off to uncharted islands. The tone remains light and fairytale-ish, and quests can be tackled in any order.

Fights are swift and quick travel cuts down on all the unnecessary backtracking. Infinite magic bag means you never have to decide which of your seven heroes is carrying the spare boots.

The speed of all this makes sense once you look at the PC side. The Song of Trees came out there in December 2023, and Silver Lemur Games released a third entry, The Crimson Tower, on Steam in March 2026, so the mobile versions aren’t waiting on anything to be made.

That’s a strong position for a premium RPG on phones, where a series that keeps showing up has a far better chance of sticking in your head than one that disappears for years at a time. If Legends of Amberland II does well, I’d expect The Crimson Tower on mobile before the end of 2027.

Legends of Amberland II is due on the App Store and Google Play on November 5th. It’s free to start, then $9.99 as a one-time purchase to unlock the full game.

If eleven days is still too long to wait, check out our list of the best RPGs on Android.