Training Hero Remastered rebuilds its engine without wiping your hard-earned progress

Never skip engine day

Training Hero has been rebuilt in Unity

Existing training records and progress carry over

New training options and content are on the way

Training Hero is just like Mr Miyagi. No shortcuts, just push-ups until you’ve earned the right to hit someone. Which makes it a bit rich that it’s just had a full engine transplant. Daerisoft has now rebuilt the whole thing in Unity, and Training Hero Remastered is out now on iOS and Android, with the training record you’ve spent years building carried across.

As for why, the original hasn’t had much new in it for a while. Its last proper content drop arrived in January 2022, and almost everything since has been bug fixes.

If you never met the original, your hero gets strong the old-fashioned way. Push-ups, sit-ups, long-distance running. Then you take all that conditioning into one-on-one fights, which is roughly how my PE teacher insisted the real world works.

Between workouts, you’re collecting gear and fusing it into stronger pieces with Equipment Combination. Guilds let you donate towards a shared buff, climb a ranking and spend at the Guild Shop. Sessions are meant to last about ten minutes each.

Carrying progress over is the right call. Anyone who stuck with Training Hero through nearly five years of bug-fix-only updates has earned the right to keep their gains and asking them to start again from a single push-up would be a quick way to find out how loyal they actually were.

For now, though, Training Hero Remastered is the same setup on a sturdier engine. New training and new content are on the way, so if you’d already squeezed the original dry, this is a fresh coat of paint on a gym you know very well.

Training Hero Remastered is free to download on iOS and Android.

If you’d rather skip ahead to the crane kick, our list of the best fighting games on Android goes straight to the brawl.