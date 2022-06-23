Later Daters, the visual novel-style dating sim with an elderly cast, is out now on iOS

Preferred Partner Feature

Bloom Digital has announced the official launch of Later Daters on mobile, letting players get a taste of what it's like to find love during one's golden years. The visual novel-slash-dating sim features vibrant visuals and a choose-your-own-adventure gameplay style that invites players to explore different options when it comes to dating around, because it's better late than never, as they say.

In Later Daters, players step into the elderly community that is Ye OLDE, and are presented with a variety of options not just for their chosen love interest but also for their own personality. They can pick different dialogue options whether they want to be nosy or reserved, with varying outcomes depending on player choices. The game's unique concept is accompanied by an even more unique choice of furry (or not-so-furry) companions, as you can choose a cat, a dog, or a sassy robot as your pet.

The title shines a spotlight on older LGBTQIA+ protagonists as well in that you'll have the choice to pick your identity from the get-go. Plus, the themes of love, loss and vulnerability take center stage as well despite the lighthearted visuals and upbeat soundtrack of the game.

If you're keen on giving the game a go yourself, you can download Later Daters on the iOS App Store. As part of the launch, Bloom Digital is providing a 30% discount on the price of each episode (currently $2.99) and the full episode bundle (currently $9.99). Episode 1 is also available to download for free with ADs included, which are removed from the premium version.