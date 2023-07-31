Gintama: Gathering, a new mobile game based on the titular anime series, reveals itself with a small trailer

Bandai Namco has revealed their latest project: a brand new mobile adaptation of the legendary samurai anime Gintama. While this reveal didn’t really show off any gameplay or explain how the mechanics will work, it did show off some excellent 3D visuals and some awesome fight scenes that look like they belong right in the anime series itself!

Looking for more anime-inspired mobile games? Check out our Top 15 anime games!

For the unaware, Gintama is a half-satire half-action series that transports the audience to Edo-period Japan, where our protagonists get caught up in all sorts of wacky shenanigans. This is one of the longest-running anime shows out there, rivalling even the likes of One Piece, and maintains a good balance of some laugh-out-loud comedy sequences with a strong story full of awesome action.

Frankly, it’s a tough series to describe, as the humour gets very meta and breaks the fourth wall often. And somehow, it perfectly manages to swap between that sort of vibe and the storytelling elements of even the best shounen anime series out there. Still, it’s a highly respected series either way, so this announcement is sure to please many fans.

As for what exactly Gintama: Gathering is, it’s far too early to determine what kind of game it will be upon launch. The trailer does show off some visuals and scenes from the game, but there’s no user interface to determine if we’re looking at an action game or a turn-based game or anything like that. For now, all we know is that it will be a Gintama mobile game, which is good enough for me.

So, until more details are revealed, that’s about all we have! In the meantime, all we can do is stay tuned to Bandai Namco’s announcements to see if any more details will be revealed in the near future.