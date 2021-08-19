KonoSuba: Fantastic Days! is celebrating turning 100 days old with numerous rewards for its fans
KonoSuba: Fantastic Days! is turning one hundred days old and Nexon has loads of celebrations planned for fans of the TV series turned mobile game. Events, rewards, bonuses, and a lot more are available for all players.
100 Free Recruit PullsUntil December 6th, players will receive 10 free pulls every day. If you’re lucky enough, you could win Super Sledder Dust and Winter Wonderland Rin for free from these Recruit Pulls.
Daily Login BonusesThe simplest way to get rewards is by launching the app at least once a day, even if you don’t play. Until December 9th, players can login into KonoSuba: Fantastic Days! to win up to 100 Skip Tickets, 100 Minor Upgrade Stones, 10 Legendary Chalice, and 1,300 Quartz for free.
100th Day Special VA Video RewardsThis is a guaranteed reward for all players. No login, no quest completion, or anything is required. Nexon is simply giving all players one 4-Star Guarantee Ticket, 500 Quartz, and 100 Skip Tickets to celebrate 100 power packed days since launch.
100th Day PackIf users want some extra bonuses, then they’re going to need to keep their wallet handy. A special paid 100th Day Pack is available featuring 5,000 Quartz, a 4-Star Guarantee Recruit Ticket, a 3-Star+ Guarantee Recruit Ticket, and 100 Skip Tickets. It can be purchased in-game.
100 Day StatisticsNexon also released a list of interesting stats about KonoSuba: Fantastic Days! since launch. Check them out below: Most Challenged Stages
- 1st – Free Quest EXP – Ultimate
- 2nd – Free Quest Eris – Ultimate
- 3rd – Bounty Hunt! Flame Kraken (Normal 12)
- 4th – Collecting on This Summer Beach! (Hard)
- 5th – Free Quest Grimoires – Ultimate
Make most use of all these rewards by downloading KonoSuba: Fantastic Days! for free on the App Store and Google Play.Also, check out the top RPGs to play on mobile!