Upcoming

Knights of Grayfang lets you replace HP and MP using a special Blood Gauge in a turn-based RPG

Knights of Grayfang lets you replace HP and MP using a special Blood Gauge in a turn-based RPG
By Catherine Dellosa
|
iOS + Android
| Knights of Grayfang

KEMCO has announced that the pre-registration period for Knights of Grayfang, the studio's upcoming mobile RPG, is now open for Android users via the Google Play Store. The game offers plenty of old-school RPG vibes as players take on the role of mankind's saviour across the war-torn land of Eldraad.

In Knights of Grayfang, you can look forward to diving into an epic fantasy adventure in the middle of a conflict between the humans of the Twilight Deity and the monsters of the Nightfall Deity. After King Edwahl transforms humans into vampires and a new threat rises among the monsters, it's up to you to maximise the power of your Blood Gauge to claim all nine temples and emerge victorious.

If that sounds like it's right up your alley and you're keen on embarking on more epic quests to save the world, why not take a look at our list of the best RPGs on Android?

yt
Subscribe to Pocket Gamer on

Thoma's aforementioned Blood Gauge has the ability to replace HP and MP, and you can wield the Bloodthirst gauge to gain new skills and appearances. You can also find bats in dungeons and equip them to take advantage of passive effects, such as increased attack power or even a special kind of protection from status effects.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and give the game a go yourself, you can do so by pre-registering for Knights of Grayfang on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It will be available for iOS users on the App Store as well. You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little sneak peek of the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game. You can head on over to the official website to know more as well.

Knights of Grayfang icon
Download now!
Knights of Grayfang
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

Catherine Dellosa
Catherine Dellosa
Twitter Instagram
Catherine plays video games for a living, reads comics for inspiration, and writes because she’s in love with words. Her Young Adult fantasy novel, Of Myths And Men, has been published by Penguin Random House SEA and is her love letter to gamer geeks, mythological creatures, aliens, and epic quests to save the world. She one day hopes to soar the skies as a superhero, but for now, she strongly believes in saving lives through her works in fiction. Check out her books at bit.ly/catherinedellosabooks, or follow her on FB/IG/Twitter at @thenoobwife.