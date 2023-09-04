Knights of Grayfang lets you replace HP and MP using a special Blood Gauge in a turn-based RPG

KEMCO has announced that the pre-registration period for Knights of Grayfang, the studio's upcoming mobile RPG, is now open for Android users via the Google Play Store. The game offers plenty of old-school RPG vibes as players take on the role of mankind's saviour across the war-torn land of Eldraad.

In Knights of Grayfang, you can look forward to diving into an epic fantasy adventure in the middle of a conflict between the humans of the Twilight Deity and the monsters of the Nightfall Deity. After King Edwahl transforms humans into vampires and a new threat rises among the monsters, it's up to you to maximise the power of your Blood Gauge to claim all nine temples and emerge victorious.

Thoma's aforementioned Blood Gauge has the ability to replace HP and MP, and you can wield the Bloodthirst gauge to gain new skills and appearances. You can also find bats in dungeons and equip them to take advantage of passive effects, such as increased attack power or even a special kind of protection from status effects.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and give the game a go yourself, you can do so by pre-registering for Knights of Grayfang on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It will be available for iOS users on the App Store as well. You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little sneak peek of the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game. You can head on over to the official website to know more as well.