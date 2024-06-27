Kitty Keep lets you deploy costumed cats to defend your castle on the beach, now open for pre-registration

Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Cat

Level up cats with special skills

Build your castle and reap rewards from auto-battles

Pre-register on iOS and Android today

Funovus has opened pre-registration sign-ups for Kitty Keep, the studio's adorable tower defence title that you can play offline. For both iOS and Android players, you can get first dibs on this too-cute cat-themed game by pre-ordering today.

In Kitty Keep, you can look forward to some beachside shenanigans as you buff up your defences, strategise the best skills to use, and send your fluffy kitty heroes to fight for your castle against would-be invaders. Idle elements also add to the low-key nature here, with rewards you can effortlessly reap via auto-battles.

But perhaps the real stars of the show here are the costumes you can don your feline friends in, with everything from Spider-Man outfits to Elvis lookalikes. There's even a onesie that looks suspiciously like the time-travelling Doraemon in there - what's even more hilarious is that these cats seem to have the same skills themed after the pop culture icons they're trying to emulate.

Elvis Cat, for instance, can belt out tunes that damage foes, while Spider-Cat can shoot webs at sea creatures to keep your castle intact. If that sounds like it's exactly your cup of tea and you're looking for more ways you can test your defensive strategies on mobile, why not take a look at our list of the best tower defence games on Android to get your fill?

Now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Kitty Keep on the App Store and on Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.