Merge Hospital by Operate Now is a new merge tycoon game, out now on Android

Azerion Casual has announced the release of their latest game, Merge Hospital by Operate Now. As the title suggests, the game is a merge tycoon where you'll embark on a thrilling journey of matching and merging items while managing the bustling San Mori Hospital. It isn't just about organizing medical supplies; it's about uncovering the secrets of your staff and navigating the dramatic twists and turns of hospital life.

As the newest doctor in town, get ready to delve deep into the lives of your colleagues in Merge Hospital by Operate Now. The title introduces you to a diverse cast of highly skilled surgeons, doctors, and nurses, each with their own special stories. From Nurse Sandy Haasan, the enigmatic Head Nurse, to Paramedic Gary Walker, and Doctors John Ford and Adam Fury, every character adds depth to the immersive story.

You will play as the new chief of the outpatient department in San Mori Hospital, where all the connections are built. Nurse Sally will fill you in on your association with the hospital, and things will just take off from there. All the other doctors and surgeons I mentioned above will be there too, creating a thrilling experience in a rather simple game.

In terms of gameplay, you will be clearing missions by merging items and earning money required to upgrade facilities. Not only that, but you’ll also be combining food items to cook delicious pies and other dishes to keep your team motivated. You’ve been given the responsibility of executing the perfect merge strategy required to meet the needs of your medical staff and improve hospital facilities.

So, what are you waiting for, doctor? Dive into the world of Merge Hospital by Operate Now for free by clicking on the link below.