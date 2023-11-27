Cat Journey lets you rescue your kidnapped sister across a 2D action platformer, out now on iOS and Android

Indie developer Sasha Mednis has announced the official launch of Cat Journey, letting players dive into a feline-themed action platformer on mobile. Out now for both iOS and Android devices, the game tasks you with rescuing your sister across challenging levels in a vibrant 2D world.

In Cat Journey, you can look forward to unlocking a wide variety of spells and equipping unique weapons to aid you on your quest. The enemies are just as diverse, so you'll really have to put your platforming prowess to the test to ensure that you make it out of every stage unscathed.

Does that sound like it's right up your alley and you're looking for more games where you can show off your leaping abilities? Why not take a look at our list of the best platformers on Android to get your fill?

While you're at it, our Pocket Gamer Awards 2023 are currently underway as well, so if you're eager to show your support for the platforming games that stood out to you over the past year, you can vote for your faves on our dedicated voting page.

The game also features plenty of traps that you can fall into - thankfully, your enemies can fall prey to these dangerous devices too, so it's up to you to unleash your strategic thinking and use these to your advantage. The handcrafted background scores and kitty-themed sound effects add to the overall charm of the game as well.

Cat Journey was created by a team of 2 people, and is the studio's first project. If you're keen on giving the new game a go yourself, you can do so by downloading Cat Journey on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with ads. You can also take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.