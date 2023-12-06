Everything you need to know about the HUAWEI AppGallery Christmas Raffle

Preferred Partner Feature

The holiday season is all about festive giveaways that end the year with a bang, and that's never been truer with HUAWEI's massive Christmas giveaway this month. From now until the year ends, you can look forward to plenty of AppGallery goodies and special deals, because who says only Santa gets to spread gifts and good cheer this season?

More than 65,000 gifts to be given away

Test your RNG with the AppGallery Christmas Campaign

There's never been a better time to be an Android user than now as HUAWEI Mobile Services is putting boatloads of freebies up for grabs from now until 31st December. In particular, participating in daily draws and accumulating points from the AppGallery lets you nab prizes and subscription deals. For instance, if you're new to the HUAWEI Mobile Cloud, you get to enjoy exclusive offers by subscribing to the service.By downloading participating apps and games from AppGallery, you’ll score points that you can then use to redeem gifts, but you can also use them to throw your name into the hat for the lucky draw. If Lady Luck is on your side, you might just win FindMyKids Premium voucher, Easy Voice Recorder Premium voucher, HUAWEI Points, and AppGallery Coupons. Plus, a HUAWEI nova 9, HUAWEI WATCH Series, and HUAWEI Scale are also part of the prize pool.

As for new HUAWEI Mobile Cloud Subscribers, a sure-win lucky draw will give away HUAWEI devices and IAP Cash Coupons as well when you purchase some storage from December 11th until January 7th 2024.

To learn more about the nitty-gritty of the AppGallery Christmas Campaign, you can visit the dedicated sites for Germany, Spain, Italy, France, Romania, and Poland. For users in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, Ukraine, and Serbia, the official regional site should tell you everything you need to know, while the dedicated link for Austria, Portugal, Bulgaria, Greece, Netherlands, Finland, Denmark, Sweden, Lithuania, Croatia, Hungary, Czech Rep., Belgium, and Slovakia will have all of the information about the raffle for you as well.

Ready to ring in the new year with some swanky new HUAWEI gear? Head on over to the AppGallery to get your fill!