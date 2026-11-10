Kettle Street sends you searching for a missing cat in its new Missing Abra event

Last seen: somewhere in Kettleby

Find Abra hiding somewhere in your own version of Kettleby

Take a photo with the new in-game camera

The Business Expansion will let you run your own shop

Where’s Wally (Waldo, if you grew up in the US) only works because everyone’s staring at the same page, so something can point and the rest of you can pretend you’d nearly got there. Kettle Street, the cosy British life sim is taking a page out of that book for their latest event, Missing Abra. Claire’s calico cat has gone missing somewhere in town and you need to help find it.

You find her by wandering Kettleby, and once you spot her you take a photo with a new camera. She hides somewhere different in each person’s town, though. A mate who found her yesterday can’t tell you where yours is, and neither can we. No guides will help with this one.

I think that makes it more fun. Hunts with fixed answers last about as long as it takes someone to post the answer online. Then, you’re just following directions. Moving Abra around makes the search distinctive. She’s also patchy and not stripy - keep an eye out.

Kettle Street launched on Android in October and reached iOS a week or so later. AssurePath Games, the tiny Manchester studio behind it, has been adding something to town most weeks since.

The next big addition is The Business Expansion, still in development, which now has a first-look trailer. You rent a market stall through the letting agent, work your way up to a shop on the High Street, and do the work behind the counter yourself.

Missing Abra begins on November 12th. Kettle Street is free for your first week in town, then a one-off £4.99 in the UK, with no ads or subscriptions. And for the record, stripes would’ve helped, Abra.

If you’d rather everyone hunted for the same answer, our list of the best puzzle games for iOS is full of them.