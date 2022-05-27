Jurassic World Primal Ops is an upcoming mobile game that lets players tame and fight alongside their favourite dinosaurs

Get ready to tame dinosaurs as the infamous franchise returns once again to the mobile with the announcement of Jurassic World Primal Ops. It is a new action-adventure game that is now open for pre-registration on Android and iOS. Players can expect to save, gather, and battle with their beloved dinosaurs. Users take on the role of handlers who have been extensively trained in combat to rescue dinosaurs from enemy forces to ensure peaceful coexistence between the two species.

In Jurassic World Primal Ops, the long-extinct species has returned, treading the same paths as humans. From velociraptors to triceratops and even the fearsome tyrannosaurus rex, the whole squad is here. Obviously, not everyone is pleased to see their world taken over by these creatures because it takes away humanity’s title of being the apex predator.

As a result, players must save the dinosaurs because this time its not a meteor, but their own fellow humans who will cause the extinction. As handlers, players will embark on a journey across North America where they will rescue these dinosaurs from mercenaries, poachers, and laboratories that want to use them for all the wrong reasons. The battle will be tough, but rescued dinosaurs will join the fight, saving they fellow rescuers and taking on the enemies.

Describing the game, Jim Molinets, SVP of Production, Universal Games and Digital Platforms, said: “Jurassic World Primal Ops lets players immerse themselves in the Jurassic World franchise, allowing them to deepen their connection with dinosaurs in thrilling, new ways. The game is reflective of the brand’s signature storytelling, intense action, compelling environments and diverse characters, and promises to be engaging for new and long-time fans alike.”

Ready to be the saviour of dinosaurs? Jurassic World Primal Ops should launch soon on the App Store and Google Play as the franchise’s next movie, Jurassic World Dominion drops in theatres on June 10th. You can pre-register on the official website.