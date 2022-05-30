How to download Jurassic World Primal Ops
Jurassic World Primal Ops is an upcoming action-adventure game where you have to save, gather, and battle with beloved dinosaurs. You are in the right place if you want to get your hands on Jurassic World Primal Ops early. In this post, we will share a step-by-step guide on how to download and play Jurassic World Primal Ops before its official release. So let's get right into it.
How to download and play Jurassic World Primal Ops before the official release on Android?Jurassic World Primal Ops has soft-launched in select countries. On Android, it's available for the Philippines and for iOS, it's also available in the Philippines alongside Finland, Sweden, and Norway. If you live in those countries, you can simply download it from Google Play and the App Store.
But if you reside in any other country, don't worry. Follow these steps to download and play Jurassic World Primal Ops before the official release.
Method #1 - APK Download
- Download and install Jurassic World Primal Ops' APK
- Open a VPN app and connect to the Philippines server
- Launch Jurassic World Primal Ops and sign in using any of the available options
- Enjoy playing
Method #2 - Downloading through Google Play
- Download and install any VPN (I recommend Shuttle VPN)
- Open the VPN app and connect to the Philippines server
- Now clear your Google Play cache (you can do it by long pressing on the Google Play icon > app info > storage and cache > clear cache)
- Open Google Play and click on the profile icon in the upper right-hand side
- Click on the drop-down button and click on add a new account
- Now create a new Google account
- Once done, clear your Google Play cache again and re-open it
- Click on the profile icon again and select the recently created Google account (if it's not automatically available, then click on the add Another account button and enter your login credentials)
- Now search Jurassic World Primal Ops on Google Play, and you will find the install button next to it
- Install the app and enjoy playing
Remember, you need to keep the VPN connected while playing.