How to download Jurassic World Primal Ops

Jurassic World Primal Ops is an upcoming action-adventure game where you have to save, gather, and battle with beloved dinosaurs. You are in the right place if you want to get your hands on Jurassic World Primal Ops early. In this post, we will share a step-by-step guide on how to download and play Jurassic World Primal Ops before its official release. So let's get right into it.

How to download and play Jurassic World Primal Ops before the official release on Android?

Jurassic World Primal Ops has soft-launched in select countries. On Android, it's available for the Philippines and for iOS, it's also available in the Philippines alongside Finland, Sweden, and Norway. If you live in those countries, you can simply download it from Google Play and the App Store

But if you reside in any other country, don't worry. Follow these steps to download and play Jurassic World Primal Ops before the official release.

Method #1 - APK Download

Download and install Jurassic World Primal Ops' APK

Open a VPN app and connect to the Philippines server

Launch Jurassic World Primal Ops and sign in using any of the available options

Enjoy playing

Method #2 - Downloading through Google Play

Download and install any VPN (I recommend Shuttle VPN)

Open the VPN app and connect to the Philippines server

Now clear your Google Play cache (you can do it by long pressing on the Google Play icon > app info > storage and cache > clear cache)

Open Google Play and click on the profile icon in the upper right-hand side

Click on the drop-down button and click on add a new account

Now create a new Google account

Once done, clear your Google Play cache again and re-open it

Click on the profile icon again and select the recently created Google account (if it's not automatically available, then click on the add Another account button and enter your login credentials)

Now search Jurassic World Primal Ops on Google Play, and you will find the install button next to it

Install the app and enjoy playing

Remember, you need to keep the VPN connected while playing.

How to download Jurassic World Primal Ops on iOS?