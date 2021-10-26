Jumanji: The Curse Returns is giving away free copies of the game if you have the original 1995 movie

Have you always wanted to dive into the town of Brantford? Jumanji: The Curse Returns is inviting players everywhere to roll the dice and face the consequences with Marmalade Game Studio's giveaway for the digital board game.

Recently released on both iOS and Android devices, Jumanji: The Curse Returns dares players to start their adventure, roll the dice, and get to the centre of the board to win the game. The digital version of the board game from the 1995 classic film features the same terrifying riddles that pose big threats to the town of Brantford, and it's up to you to make sure you restore order to your hometown.

In celebration of the recent launch, the game is giving players the chance to win the title for free on mobile or on PC. To join the limited-time giveaway, fans of the iconic film simply have to take a photo of themselves with the 1995 Jumanji film on DVD/Blu-ray or on video - they can also take a photo of themselves watching the movie.

Then, share the photo with @marmaladegames with the hashtag #jumanjireturns, and you might just be one of three hundred lucky winners who can score free codes on iOS, Android, and on Steam. You can read more about the terms and conditions of the giveaway on Marmalade's official event page.

This Thanksgiving, players can also share their game stats in order to win the Season Pass, which you can learn more about on the game's official Facebook page. If you're eager to join the giveaways, you can download Jumanji: The Curse Returns on the iOS App Store or on the Google Play Store for Android devices for a price tag of $2.99.

