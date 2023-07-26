Jolly Match by Jolly Battle - 3 reasons why you should make this fun, confectionary-themed puzzler your next match-3 treat

Preferred Partner Feature

Similar to a sweet tooth that begs to be satisfied with sugary treats, the craving for a stimulating puzzle game is one that can only truly be satisfied by a brilliantly executed match-3. Jolly Co, the developer behind the popular board game Jolly Battle, understands this metaphor better than anyone else, which is probably why its latest match-3 game, Jolly Match by Jolly Battle, comes laden with delicious confectionary themes and is bursting with fun and joy across every level.

Recently soft-launched in Canada and UK for iOS and Android, Jolly Match by Jolly Battle is definitely one to try if you’re looking for a new match-3 fix, and here’s why.

Adorable characters

Jolly Match by Jolly Battle brings all of the cute and colourful characters from the Jolly Battle franchise for you to enjoy with the sweet team of Loafer, Prankster, Comic, and Clumsy joining together to stop a terrible tornado from destroying the fairytale Kingdom.

After accidentally unleashing the destructive column of air when casting a clumsy magic spell, confectioner Comic aims to right his wrongdoing by assisting you in a chase with the tear-away tornado, which will require you to complete puzzles and restore buildings along the way.

Granted the narrative is a little corny, but it’s also undeniably cute and keeps you wondering what fun and frolics the adorable group will get up to next.

Brilliantly executed puzzles

From bursting cake bombs, to popping candies, and matching jellies, every match-3 puzzle in Jolly Match by Jolly Battle delivers a satisfyingly colourful and joyful thrill.

Match-3 veterans will be accustomed to many of the various tile types and mechanics, with matches of 4 or more tiles providing boosters that can burst entire blocks in an instant or rocket through entire columns and rows to bring new lines of tiles down the board. There are however plenty of other unique boosters and special items that’ll throw in a few extra twists that you haven’t seen before. For instance, each character that assists you in Jolly Match will come with their own unique booster which will: activate 2 boosters that explode a 2x2 square, strike a random cell with a bolt of lightning, throw in 8 boosters that hit one cell each, or throw in 3 boosters targeted at the level goals.

You can also unlock paid boosters in the form of the pickaxe, which takes off one tile of your choice, a helping hand which swaps two adjacent pieces, and a spinner to shuffle pieces.

Wonderful crafting

When you need to take a break from matching tiles and trying to climb up the ladder of levels, you can unwind with a bit of crafting.

With all of the damage caused by the tornado, there’s a lot of rebuilding that needs to be done to restore the island kingdom to its former glory. By using the stars gained from completing puzzles, you can build a number of buildings such as houses, bakeries, factories, and castles to help your island thrive again.

There’s an extra incentive for your handiwork besides the joy of seeing the beautiful island town take shape though. By building warehouses, factories, and bakeries, you’ll receive tasks to craft recipes by the townsfolk which, upon completion, will allow you to gain extra coins to spend on boosters and extra lives for those trickier puzzles you encounter.

If you’re still not convinced then we can only recommend downloading and trying Jolly Match by Jolly Battle for yourself. It’s a free-to-play game with in app-purchases and is available for download from the iOS App Store and Google Play Store.