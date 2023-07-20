App Army Assemble: Magic and Machines - "Is this retro-styled RPG a must play?"

We ask the App Army

Magic and Machines is a recently released turn-based RPG that draws inspiration from the genre's classics. Our reviewer, Will Quick, had a reasonable time with it, but we thought a few more opinions couldn't hurt. So, we handed the game over to our App Army members.

Here's what they said:

Magic and Machines on Samsung Galaxy Tab S7: Magic and Machines is pretty much what I expected when I saw it in the Play Store....which is not a bad thing. I expected a 16 bit-like J style RPG and I was not disappointed. The graphics are pretty decent with good use of colour and cool-looking sprite-based characters. The music is cheerful and it fits the mood as well. The controls are pretty straightforward with a virtual thumbstick and a couple of other buttons.

The dialogue is brief enough to not be long-winded but still gets the point across for the quests and storyline. Your group of characters have a variety of skills and spells based on their classes to allow for a balanced group to take on almost anything. I thought that the game's usual fantasy setting was good with tinges of technology. The game does feel a bit simple in many respects but I feel that it is a great game for RPG beginners or anyone who doesn't want to be stressed out every time they play a game.

RPG lovers will also most likely like the game since it checks most of the boxes of classic SNES RPGs and the like (turn-based combat, many NPCs to talk to, lots of quests, different towns and dungeons to visit and loot to find.). Keeping in mind the slightly simple gameplay and storyline, I can highly recommend Magic and Machines to fans of RPGs.

This is a turn-based adventure game where you play Blaer who goes to learn to repair machines but something goes horribly wrong. You manage to escape but years later it has brought about a huge invasion of monsters. Your task is to defeat the monsters, together with a choice of 5 characters with various abilities, such as being a mage.

The direction you take is dictated by the many signposts dotted around and there are plenty of monsters to defeat. The turn-based element boasts an overload mechanic which allows you to supercharge a move against a monster, which is a really nice touch. The graphics are retro style, and the game controls are easy to use but the music is a little monotonous. You can save the game or you can wait for the auto save at regular interviews. All in all a game that’s ideal to pick up and play in short bursts or to spend a while playing at your leisure.

Magic and Machines is a retro-looking turn-based RPG in the style of Japanese games that were popular on NES and SNES. So top-down view, cartoony graphics and random battles. After a disaster that leaves the world infested with monsters, there is a time jump and your character is tasked to find out what is happening at a colony.

Although it looks complicated at first, the game is good at telling you how you need to play the game if you’ve never encountered this type of game before. The random battles are annoying and make playing the game a bit of a slog to play. One for die-hard fans of turn-based RPGs.

Magic and Machines is a wonderful new turn-based RPG done in the style of the classics from the past. It’s really in many ways, a love letter to games such as Chrono Trigger and Final Fantasy. These are the greats I grew up with, and their early designs shaped much of the RPG landscape today. Of course, you have pixel graphics, while simple, there’s a real charm to them. The musical score goes along nicely with the game, and it’s just what you’d expect while you go through the many acts of your adventure.

Turn-based battles are present, and I really enjoyed the simplification this system provides. There’s also a cool overload function that lets you strategize a bit for a charged-up move that in turn, can really change the outcome of a battle. Characters are diverse with unique abilities letting you form your party just the way you like. The story is really well done and kept me hooked. Your once peaceful town has been overrun by monsters and you are tasked with getting to the bottom of this.

RPGs of the past often had high-difficulty learning curves, but Magic and Machines do a fantastic job of explaining just about everything you can think of. It’s really a great game for those who’ve always wanted to get into the genre, and yet balanced enough for those who are well versed. Being a lover of RPGs I was really happy with Magic and Madness, and it’s one of my favourite titles this year. For just $2, it’s an easy recommendation!

I'm about 4.5 hours into this and am enjoying it - it's a nice tribute to the likes of Chrono Trigger and the early Final Fantasy games. The combat system is enjoyable with a good rock-paper-scissors type of elemental magic. What would add to it the most for me is a bit of handholding, for my tired old brain which is quite forgetful these days. In particular, something that reminds me what I'm supposed to be doing next (a world map with a flashing X or some 'current quest' entry in the menu).

It'd also be nice to have a log of the different types of enemies fought telling you what element they are - you can only find this out by trying different attacks on them and noting whether they had a large-text or small-text impact. Maybe I need to start writing it down... Anyway, if you're looking for a retro RPG then this is a pretty good example, I think. I'm definitely going to keep playing.

It seems like there are plenty of these turn-based retro salutes to Final Fantasy and Chrono Trigger and this is a decent version of that. There seems to be plenty of worlds to explore, some obstacles to get past and a fair assortment of monsters. Combinations of weapons and armour to help out during combat, and magic and mana to use. Party of up to six people. Plus the story isn’t too different really from similar games… but that’s okay. This game really is trying to recreate the experience for fans of the genre and provide a decent intro for people new to it. The controls work fine, (I prefer the floating joystick) and the music is what you’d expect and that’s okay too. If you’re looking for a compact adventure in this really classic form, it’s worth the pretty modest price tag.

The App Army is Pocket Gamer's lovely community of mobile game experts. As often as possible, we ask them for their thoughts on the latest games and share them with you.

