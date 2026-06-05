Star Blaster lands on iOS and Android with fast-paced runs and lots of shooting

What's new this time?

Star Blaster is now available on iOS and Android

Fast-paced runs with skill-based upgrades and boss encounters

Fully offline play supports quick sessions on the go

The roguelike genre on mobile is so crowded at this point that writing about another one feels like its own kind of endless run. You push through, things get harder, you go again. Star Blaster is out now, and look, it's fine.

You're a lone astronaut working through waves of machines across a sci-fi galaxy, picking up skills and upgrades as you go, trying to stretch each run a bit further than the last. The flow is pretty much what you're expecting. Star Blaster doesn't really reinvent any of that. There are worse things to be than comfortable in what you are.

What it does do is keep things moving. Runs are fast-paced enough that you're making actual decisions and not just watching numbers go up, which is more than you can say for a fair few in this genre.

Build variety comes from combining skills differently each run, so there's enough reason to experiment early on. Boss fights show up to break the wave structure occasionally, which helps stop it from feeling like one long corridor.

It's offline too, which still feels worth mentioning in 2026. No connection required, no waiting around, and no logging in to find that the servers are down for maintenance. Just pick it up, put it down, and pick it up again. For something you're likely playing in ten-minute windows on a commute, that counts for more than people give it credit for.

It's a decent enough entry in a genre that has no shortage of them. If you're already a fan and want something that doesn't ask much upfront, Star Blaster is free to download on the App Store and Google Play now.

If you're after something with a bit more going on, our list of the best roguelikes on Android has plenty to dig through.