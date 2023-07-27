JellyCar Worlds is letting players experience the OG game that started it all in its latest update

The driving-slash-platforming game JellyCar Worlds is bringing its physics-based jelli-ness back with a new update, letting players get their hands on some good old-fashioned classic gameplay. With the game releasing originally in 2008, new fans can now get a taste of the OG title with a special remastered version that the community has been longing for since the original JellyCar got delisted from the iOS App Store back in 2014.

In the latest update to JellyCar Worlds, players can look forward to experiencing the first of three games on modern devices. Players will also be able to share their own levels with each other in the level editor mode.

Developer Walber has added more building blocks to the library of tools players can tinker around with, along with conveyor belts and customised falling objects. There will also be plenty of laser detectors just to spice things up. Players can unleash their wacky wobbliness with more flexibility and discuss their creations in the official Discord community.

For now though, if you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the latest update for yourself, you can do so by downloading JellyCar Worlds on the iOS App Store as part of an Apple Arcade subscription. The service's monthly fee costs $4.99 a pop or your local equivalent, with a free one-month trial period. You can also join the community of followers on the official Instagram page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info as well, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes.