Island Hoppers hits two big milestones in a few years of launch

What more is held in store for this farming adventure?

The game has made $47 million in revenue with over 20 million downloads to date

Soft launched in 2021 with a global release late in 2023

Explore the story of Emily as she rebuilds her life on an island

Nexters has just announced that their farming adventure game on Android and iOS, Island Hoppers: Jungle Farm, has brought in loads of revenue and downloads in its three-year lifespan. The title soft-launched in 2021 but an official global release took place only in October last year. And in this short span of time, the farming sim has reached some massive milestones, making it a hit in the genre.

Over the last few years, Island Hoppers garnered a whopping $47 million in revenue alongside 20 million downloads across platforms. According to AppMagic data, the title even managed to hit the 8th spot in the Farming genre in April. With the Azure Coast season currently ongoing, you’ve got a tonne of new content to try out as well.

The story of Island Hoppers features Emily, a distraught sister who sailed all the way to a mysterious island in search of her brother. Before she could realise it, she got pulled into loads of different activities and settled there suddenly. Now, you must help Emily build her family mansion, befriend locals, and visit all the beautiful ruins everyone keeps talking about.

There’s so much to do in this adventure game besides cultivating crops. You can take part in several minigames, go on thrilling camping trips, look for hidden treasures, and even try to uncover secrets of the island’s past. You will never run short of activities in Island Hoppers.

Begin your farming journey by downloading Island Hoppers now by clicking on your preferred link below. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. Visit the official website for more information and join the rest of the community on the Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments.