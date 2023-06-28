Apple Arcade is introducing awesome titles like Slay the Spire and Stardew Valley in July 2023 update

With just a few days to go until June ends, Apple Arcade has finally revealed the list of games joining the subscription service next month. July 2023 will introduce five titles to Apple Arcade, all of them being hard hitters. This makes it an awesome month as the summers are finally setting in. Take a look at what July has on offer:

Console and PC players will know of this game that’s wildly followed on those platforms. Slay the Spire is a superhit deck-building roguelike that takes players on an adventure to the titular tower, which is always changing. Players must build a powerful deck of cards that can take on even the strangest creatures while surviving through perilous trails.

A favourite for the little ones, this title is both fun and educative as it teaches children important lessons using everyone’s favourite Lego Duplo blocks. Players can build numerous things like animals, buildings, exciting vehicles, and trains as they learn about how everything around them works. The inclusion of multi-touch makes way for playing together as well.

This is an expansion of the hit title that has won an Apple Design Award in the past. Ridiculous Fishing EX is back with 3D graphics, offering unlimited hours of catching fish with the weirdest tools possible. Whether it is through chainsaws or toasters, this game has it all. Competitive modes will also test who’s the most creative fisherman of them all.

Another highly awaited game joins perfectly in time for the summer. The open-ended RPG takes players on a relaxing countryside farming adventure with over 50 hours of content. The mobile port features numerous features like auto-saves and multiple control options. Players can now build their dream farm right from their iPhones.

The final title takes players on another cosy adventure, this time with their favourite Hello Kitty and her friends. An abandoned island must be brought back to life with cute creatures, finger-licking food, and lots of places to explore. Who better to hire for the job than Hello Kitty, Kuromi, Cinnamoroll, and the rest of the gang?

Apple Arcade is a subscription-based gaming service that offers players a massive catalogue of games for $4.99 a month.