Infinite Drive boasts world’s first real driving metaverse, coming to mobile in late 2022

Developer and publisher Tiny Digital Factory has announced the upcoming launch of Infinite Drive, the "world’s first real driving metaverse". The game features 150 cars - all officially licensed - across 20 automotive brands for players to race, as well as the opportunity to play to earn via NFTs.

Infinite Drive features fast-paced fun where players can race even without the need to own any NFTs. The game will speed into players' mobile devices across the globe in the fourth quarter of 2022, featuring authentic gameplay based on faithful recreations of licensed vehicles.

“With its game-first engine architecture and unique digital car ownership, Infinite Drive is the zenith of twenty years of making driving simulation games," says Stephane Baudet, Founder and CEO at The Tiny Digital Factory. "For decades, racing fans have been staring lovingly at dream cars in virtual garages. So we’ve used web3 tech to make it possible for gamers to actually own and earn from their vehicles, alongside a stunning player experience out on track. Infinite Drive offers the accessibility of mobile games, combined with play and earn, providing the tools to reward passionate players who are already organizing racing events and helping us create the very best driving experience.”

You'll soon be able to gather your collection on mobile, but for now, to stay updated on all the latest developments, you can join the community of followers over on the official Twitter page and the official website for Infinite Drive, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's visuals and gameplay.

