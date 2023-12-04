Merge Mansion launches Grandma Ursula's pie recipe along with in-game Christmas updates

Merge Mansion is bringing on all the holiday cheer as the mystery game dons everyone with wintery outfits across a snow-covered Hopewell Bay. You can even join in on all the festivities at home with Grandma Ursula’s in-game pie recipe, then top it off with a downloadable sticker you can flourish your pie's packaging with.

In the latest update for Merge Mansion, you can look forward to the “Holiday Mystery” event where you can surprise Grandma by wrapping up her white cottage with the help of Santa himself. The “Gingerbread Jamboree” leaderboard event is also back with a vengeance until December 5th, with the winter edition of “Lucky Catch” running until December 12th.

On December 13th, you can take part in Maddie and Grandma's quest to decorate the Mansion in the triple board event “Deck The Halls, Clear The Web” - all you need to do is clear cobwebbed items to earn points and in-game goodies. Plus, you can also score daily prizes with the Advent Calendar until the 24th.

The new Bathroom Part 2 area has been unlocked as well, and finally, the New Year Resolution content will end the year with a bang.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the game for yourself, you can do so by downloading Merge Mansion on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes.