Immortals Revenge hands-on - Hack-and-slash your way from Hades to Mount Olympus in this mythical mobile MMORPG

Out now on iOS and Android

Immortals Revenge is a visually stunning MMORPG available for PC and mobile

Defend Mount Olympus and hack your way through classic Greek mythological monsters

Ride fantastical mounts and summon divine Angels to vanquish enemies

Greek mythology has proven to be an endless well of inspiration for game developers and it’s showing no signs of running dry. Immortals Revenge, the hack-and-slash MMORPG from Game Hollywood, brought its own twist on gods and monsters from the land of smashed dinner plates when it debuted on PC in 2024, and now it’s available on mobile.

You’ll hack, you’ll slash and you’ll clash with titans as you take on the role of a mortal infused with divine power and are tasked with defending Mount Olympus from the forces of Hades. If that all becomes a bit intense, you can always kick back in idle mode and watch the EXP come flooding in until you’re ready to take the minotaur by the horns again.

An eclectic mix of mythologies

If you didn’t play the PC version of Immortals Revenge, the first thing you’ll notice when you fire it up on mobile is that the visuals are absolutely eye-popping. This isn’t yet another dark, gritty take on Greek legends - it’s a colourful celebration of them that isn’t afraid to bring in influences from other mythologies and cultures to enrich the in-game world.

We’re talking anime-inspired character models, hulking suits of armour, extravagant mounts and weapons oversized enough to land a blow to a screen full of enemies with a one swing.

The environments are suitably divine too, some alive with lush greenery and architecture that blends Far Eastern style with the game’s Greek roots, and others boiling red hot with fire and brimstone. This is a richly-detailed world and a melting pot of different inspirations.

A menagerie of monster and mounts

Immortals Revenge puts its own exuberant spin on classic Greek monsters and creatures from other mythologies too. You’ll hack your way through undead Spartans, Harpies, Sirens and Centaurs, all with a splash more colour than you might expect, and battle bosses including dragons, sea gods and biblical demons, which is always a spectacle.

Painstaking detail has gone into every creature in the game, and this includes the mounts that players have access to from the off. The Thunder Warhorse and Twilight Deer are two of the early highlights here and they can be called upon at any time. Both are dressed up to the nines in bejewelled armour and handle fluidly as they zip you across the battlefields.

Idle but wild

MMORPGs, even ones packed with hack-and-slash elements, aren’t always the best fit for smartphones but the mobile edition of Immortals Revenge avoids the most common pitfalls with an AFK mode that essentially sends your character on an auto-pilot rampage.

Activating the idle setting takes the grind out of the game as you will rack up serious EXP when you go hands-off. Immortals Revenge piles on the rewards when AFK is switched on. You’ll be showered with weapons, items, new abilities and in-game currency, so progression through the levels is rapid and players can access devastating, god-like powers in no time.

The Angel System, which lets you summon a divine companion to rain down the fury of the gods, is a standout feature. Aglow with heavenly fire and packing a gigantic scythe, Apocalypse Camuel is the pick of the bunch and sure to become a fan-favourite.

Players can, of course, take the reins at any time, at which point Immortals Revenge plays like a traditional hack-and-slash affair, but AFK mode is a welcome grind-skipping option.

Forging, farming and more

Immortals Revenge simply wouldn’t qualify as a MMORPG if slicing and dicing was all it has to offer. In true genre form, there’s a bit more to it, and you’ll find plenty to busy yourself with, including robust character customisation, in the array of menus at the bottom of the screen.

There’s a Farming tab that opens up skill trees to manage your progression, a Character menu for equipping new items and weapons, and a Forge for upgrading and recycling them. There are also tabs for your angel army, mounts, an inventory screen and more.

In keeping with Immortals Revenge’s idle philosophy and fast-tracked progression, there are buttons within each of these menu screens to automate and optimise everything, ideal for casual players, but those who go fully hands-on will find some substance here.

And if substance is what you’re after, the game gives you the option to join guilds, clash with other players in PvP areas, and will host seasonal live-ops once it’s fully up and running. These features are exciting works in progress that should come into their own once a community builds up post-launch.

Immortals Revenge, which is free to play with in-app purchases, is available to download right now on Google Play and the App Store.