The Underground Blossom, the latest project from surrealist puzzle creators Rusty Lake, releases a free demo version

The developers of the super eerie and famously fantastic puzzle series Rusty Lake, who’s developer name is appropriately Rusty Lake, have unleashed the demo for their next project unto the world. Entitled Underground Blossom Lite, this demo is a small peek at what fans of these creepy puzzlers can expect from the next entry.

The Rusty Lake series is one of the more recognizable names within the puzzle genre, mainly due to its surreal and weird vibes. From Samsara Room to The Past Within, this developer has a specific style that is impossible to replicate, landing somewhere between David Lynch and Obayashi. Everything is vaguely unnerving but not quite scary, just amiss enough to keep your hair on edge.

The gameplay within these titles is far more simple than their complex lore or intricately designed visuals, as they mostly are just puzzles fair and square. Whether that be tile puzzles, item combining puzzles, or something in-between, you’ll recognize what the game wants you to do if you partake in this sort of thing on the regular.

Still, with how special and interesting every entry under this developer’s belt has been thus far, it’s a safe bet that Underground Blossom will be exactly those things too. This demo is looking to offer players a small glance at the next project and will allow them to decide if the game is for them or not.

And it very well might not be, even if you’re a fan of puzzlers. The surrealist vibes are also combined with a fair bit of body horror and some truly disturbing undertones, so I would certainly try this developer’s games out before you decide if The Underground Blossom is for you or not.

If you’re like me, however, and love this sort of thing exactly, then you can download the demo version of The Underground Blossom for free at either of the links below!