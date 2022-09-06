Idle Miner Tycoon passes 150 million downloads six years after launch

Kolbiri Games’ super popular mobile game – Idle Miner Tycoon recently hit the massive milestone of being downloaded over 150 million times. The game launched six years ago on July 1st, 2016, and since then its popularity has increased.

Likewise, the entire idler and tycoon genres skyrocketed, with a plethora of similar games being made. Idle Miner is known for its unique art and character design, which was maintained even after Kolbiri Games was acquired by Ubisoft in 2020, alongside the multitude of features and special in-game events that the game offers.

Speaking about this massive milestone, Managing Director of Kolbiri Games, Guillaume Verlinden, said: “This milestone is a testament to the impact that Idle Miner Tycoon has had on the idle genre and mobile games as a whole. I’d like to congratulate all the members of the team who worked on IMT through the years, continuing to apply their creativity and ingenuity to grow this title to the heights that it’s reached.”

????Idle Miner Tycoon is celebrating 150 MILLION DOWNLOADS! ???? To share our joy with you, we have 5 awesome in-game celebration packages up for grabs! How to win? Just comment below ??#IdleMinerTycoon #Giveaway #Celebrate #Download #IdleGames pic.twitter.com/z5Y8jnY3uy — Idle Miner Tycoon (@IdleMiner) September 6, 2022

He added: “While achievements like this serve as a validation of past decisions, we’re very excited about what’s still to come for Idle Miner Tycoon. The game is central to our mission of reinventing the idle genre, and we look to engage our players, current and new, with more exciting features, characters, and special event mines in the years to come.”

Begin your mining journey now by downloading Idle Miner Tycoon for free by tapping on one of the links below. Also, check out their official website and Twitter handle to stay up to date with the latest news. The developers are holding special celebratory giveaways as well. Players just need to comment on their tweet and five lucky winners stand to receive in-game celebration packages.