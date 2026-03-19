Idle Clans adds new Invocation skill across the solo-developed idle MMORPG

Big big update is coming

New Invocation skill blends relic discovery with combat rituals

Existing skills expanded in the MMORPG's largest update yet

Idle Clans prepares to leave early access on Steam following the update

Most projects of this scale have a team behind them. Idle Clans has one person. One developer, one idle MMORPG, thousands of concurrent players, and a fully player-driven economy that somehow keeps humming along. And after all that, the latest update still manages to be the biggest thing to land on the MMORPG yet.

The headline addition is a brand new Invocation skill, which folds together archaeological-style exploration with the combat side of things. You’re not just digging up relics for the sake of it; discoveries feed into rituals that tie directly into battles, giving the system a bit more weight than a standard gathering loop.

It's not arriving alone either. Several existing skills are getting expanded alongside it. All of this lands on March 24th. And it's the last major update before Idle Clans leaves early access on Steam for good.

For the uninitiated, Idle Clans is an idle MMORPG that actually means the massively multiplayer part. One shared world, real player trading happening in real time, and clans that serve as both a social element and a core part of how you progress. More of a living community than the genre typically offers.

The depth runs further than it looks, too. There are over 20 skills spanning crafting, gathering, and combat prep, all ticking along in the background even when you're not playing. The economy is entirely player-driven as well – what things cost and whether they're even available depends on what the community is actually doing, not some fixed value sitting in a spreadsheet somewhere.

If you've been following Pocket Gamer's 20-year celebration, we've just hit 2017 in our retrospective series. Worth a read if you want a reminder of what that year looked like for mobile and the rest of the world. Hint: there’s a lot of Pokémon Go involved.

And if you're after something more, check out our list of the top free-to-play games on mobile!