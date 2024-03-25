Idle Aquaria lets you grow from a blob to 50 kinds of underwater species, coming to mobile on April 4th

A meditative underwater journey

Amberbite Games is gearing up for the official launch of Idle Aquaria, coming to iOS and Android on April 4th. The minimalist title offers plenty of relaxing vibes as you consume, evolve, and grow across the vastness of the undersea world, created with love by Game Design students from the Zurich University of the Arts.

In Idle Aquaria: Ocean Evolution, you can forward to an incremental experience where you begin as a Blob underwater. Essentially, you'll need to consume to grow into different kinds of aquatic organisms, with more than 50 species you can evolve into. This low-pressure and chill experience aims to promote a sense of relaxation thanks to its slower pace on your journey to growth.

The Zen-like title also offers multi-language support in English, German, French, Japanese, and Korean, with simple visuals that add to the meditative charm of the game.

Does that sound like it's right up your alley? If you're not a fan of fast-paced games where precision timing and quick reflexes are key to survival, why not take a look at our list of the most relaxing games on Android to get your fill?

For now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by pre-registering for Idle Aquaria: Ocean Evolution on Google Play for Android devices and on the App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. Signing up during the pre-reg phase also lets you score three keys for Silver Chests along with three keys for Bronze Chests.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.