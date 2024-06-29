Identity V brings back Sanrio characters for another round of collaboration

Get all your favourite Hello Kitty characters once again

Kuromi and My Melody come bearing a lot of gifts

Special themed costumes and accessories up for grabs

The first crossover event returns with its rewards

NetEase Games has just announced the return of an exciting crossover event in Identity V. It’s quite the contrasting event as the adorable characters from the Sanrio universe come to the asymmetrical horror game on mobile. Over the next few weeks, you can participate in several events and earn a bunch of exclusive rewards.

In the Identity V x Sanrio crossover, Kuromi and My Melody make a grand entrance at the Manor, bringing with them exciting gifts and challenges. By completing event quests, you can earn limited-edition Stunning My Melody and Merry Kuromi-themed portraits and portrait frames. Additionally, finishing all event tasks grants you the opportunity to choose one of two B Crossover Accessories.

The shop is also being packed for the event with two special A costumes up for purchase, Cheerleader – Stunning My Melody and Bloody Queen – Merry Kuromi. These outfits are designed to give Mary or Lily a fashionable makeover, perfect for making a statement at the manor.

If you happened to miss the previous crossover, it is returning alongside the sequel. You’ll be able to attend the picnic party with Sanrio characters once more, earning the limited Hello Kitty Dream and Dreamy Cinnamoroll-themed portraits and portrait frames along the way. If you participated in the previous event, you’ll receive Costume Remnants instead.

Re-releases can be spotted in the shop as well, where A Costumes Gardener - Hello Kitty Dream and Photographer - Dreamy Cinnamoroll, as well as B Pet Survivor - Hello Kitty Mechanic’s Doll and Survivor - Cinnamoroll Mechanic’s Doll make their return. These adorable costumes and pets can only be purchased with Echoes, so make sure you’ve stocked up on enough of them.

The Identity V x Sanrio crossover will remain live until July 27th. Visit the Facebook page for more information.