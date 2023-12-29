Prepare your Icarus M:Guild War guild for the upcoming Guild War and win a share of $100,00 worth of VEL

The top five guilds will earn an exclusive event title.

VALOFE has announced an upcoming Guild War event for its MMORPG, Icarus M: Guild War. You can prepare for the event through January 9 by enhancing your characters and prepping your gear.

The new Guild War will run from January 10 through January 30 and the top 100 guilds on the Midellas/Elora and Parna server will receive a portion of a prize pool of VEL worth 100,000 USD. During the event, the Midellas and Elora servers will count as one server, so a total of 200 guilds will win prizes.

Icarus M: Guild War is a blockchain-based mobile RPG developed by WEMADE and published by VALOFE, in which you compete in endless battles. Based on Icarus M, the game utilizes a Play and Earn system. Icarus M: Guild War features large-scale in-air combat in which you can freely traverse the sky. Further, Icarus M: Guild War lets you have a familiar who aids you in battle. You can tame and grow any monster you meet on the battlefield to become your familiar.

During the Guild War event, you'll have a chance to win your share of 240,000 VEL, Blue Tickets 100,000 for Roulette and 45,000 Random Boxes. Icarus M: Guild War will distribute rewards for the event from January 31 to February 13. Additionally, the five guilds that perform best in the event will earn an exclusive event title, which marks the first time the game is offering an event title.

The previous Guild War event consisted of six activities, including a Class Ranking Event and a Lucky Roulette Event. However, the new Guild War is a singular event where you'll participate in intense battles and challenges.

