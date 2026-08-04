I Want to Play the Villain puts you in the role of stage manager for a prima donna cast

Curtains up in five minutes!

I Want to Play the Villain pits you against a cast of prima donnas

Keep your players happy by swapping around their roles and tweaking the story

Ensure that the plot, costumes and roles all fit the actor

Managing a cast of prima donnas can be a difficult task, as any stage manager from the amateur to professional level can tell you. But it does make for quite an exciting challenge, and one that you can take on yourself in I Want to Play the Villain, the new logic puzzler from award-winning Ukrainian studio Triomatica Games.

On the surface, I Want to Play the Villain is a simple logic puzzler. You're presented with a cast of actors who all like and dislike certain roles and scenarios. So, your job is to switch things around until everyone's happy, be that swapping their costumes, roles in the story or placing them with other actors they like working with.

I wanna be the guy

Of course, it's far from being as easy as simply dragging and dropping characters on a stage. You'll not only be switching the 'real-world' acting cast, but also modifying the story itself to suit the tastes of your players. Coming from the folks behind another great puzzler, Boxville , it's a refreshing twist on the format.

I Want to Play the Villain is set to launch August 17th for iOS, Android and a bunch of other platforms.

Personally, I find this to be quite an interesting concept for a puzzle game. Of course, in real life it's not always as simple as just swapping actors around or even (God forbid) modifying a story to suit them. But for a puzzler, it makes sense that you can take some... artistic licence to keep your temperamental stars happy.

So, keep your eyes peeled for it, and in the meantime you may find yourself wanting to hone your puzzle-solving skills too. In which case, be sure to check out some of our picks for the best puzzle games on Android to find some of the best options available to play right now!