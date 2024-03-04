Fairy tale-esque tactical folktale Howl is coming to iOS and Android

You must help the heroine avoid and battle hordes of wolves

All while you navigate through a fantasy world undergoing a deadly acoustic plague

Howl boasts a 'living ink' art style which offers gorgeous graphics

Tactical folktale Howl is coming to mobile for iOS and Android. It's studio Mi’pu’mi’s latest original title and one which has already been released to critical acclaim on a variety of consoles as well as Steam and Nintendo Switch. The mobile version is set to release on March 21st for both iOS and Android.

Howl is set in a fairy-tale-inspired world where an acoustic plague has ravaged the land. Your heroine, however, is deaf and seemingly spared from the plague. It's your job to guide the heroine through sixty challenging levels, avoiding hordes of ravenous wolves - the victims of the plague - by guile, trickery and strategy.

It's always great to see games that have already found an audience on other platforms come to mobile. And Howl presents another interesting take on an existing genre, strategy. It also boasts a lovely art style and equally fascinating concept for a story, a sort of Red Riding Hood or Werewolf-esque one.

You can check out the teaser trailer for Howl below!

From what we've seen of the gameplay so far, Howl looks to be a pretty interesting twist on the strategy genre. Like another turn-based game we've seen recently, Odokonia, you queue up actions and triggers based on where you predict that enemies will move. It's an intriguing twist that some fans of table-top roleplaying games and wargames like D&D or Warhammer will be familiar with, where firing on enemies you don't know the location of or holding actions to trigger at a certain time is a given.

And if you want more strategy titles to pick from, there's a huge variety on iOS and Android. You can check out our lists, including the top 25 best strategy games for iOS, or maybe you want to check out some of our recent news like the latest reveals for tactical FPS Delta Force: Hawk Ops.