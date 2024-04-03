Howl is a gorgeous turn-based tactical game with ink-based aesthetics, out now on iOS and Android

Preferred Partner Feature

A visually stunning turn-based title with hand-drawn aesthetics

Highly tactical battles that challenge you to outwit beastly opponents

60 levels to clear across 4 engaging chapters

Astragon Entertainment and Mi'pu'mi have announced the recent launch of Howl, inviting players to dive into a dark fantasy world where fairy-tale endings always seem to be just out of reach. The visually stunning turn-based title presents its lush world of humans and beasts using a "living ink" art style, offering hand-drawn aesthetics for you to feast your eyes on despite the dangers lurking around every corner.

In Howl, you'll need to outwit your beastly opponents as a deaf prophetess who can foresee her opponent's moves a few steps ahead. The highly tactical battles will have you planning out your moves to survive the claws of the wolves around you - thankfully, you'll also unlock a wide variety of special skills to help you on your way.

As you aim to save the village and find your brother in the process, you'll discover more about the enchanted cry of the wolves that turn anyone who hears them into beasts themselves. There are 60 levels to clear across four engaging chapters, along with hidden paths to discover as you fight to survive the howling plague.

If that sounds like it's right up your alley, you can download Howl on iOS and Android and try a demo version of the game for free. The full game can be unlocked with an in-app purchase of $3.99 or your local equivalent.