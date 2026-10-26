How Many Dudes? set to drop major new update and seven new dudes this month

How Many Dudes? is set to introduce seven new dudes in its 1.1 update

That includes Basketball, Tennis, Hockey and Broadcaster dudes

Butterscotch Shenanigans' roguelike strategy pits your dudes against ever-more insane opponents

Having sold over 300,000 copies already across multiple platforms, developer Butterscotch Shenanigan's chaotic battle sim How Many Dudes? still isn't done answering just that question. In the new 1.1 update, arriving October 29th for all platforms, you'll have seven new dudes at your disposal, willing to throw their lives away battling all manner of strange opponents.

If you're not already familiar, How Many Dudes? is based on the viral concept which asked people to propose how many regular people it would take to defeat a gorilla in hand-to-hand combat. Butterscotch Shenanigans took the concept even further, throwing not just gorillas, but wolves, gods and even bloodthirsty toddlers at you!

Dude

As for the dudes being added, you can expect Basketball, Football, Hockey, Tennis, Soccer, Coach and Broadcaster Dudes to all join your lineup, bringing their own sports-themed spin on the battles.

The update is also set to introduce Challenge Mode, and will see tweaks to the upgrades system that promise more options for changing your build, including more options to boost your stats.

It all presents a pretty compelling package, and the rare case where someone builds a game based on a viral phenomenon that isn't simply a coat of paint on something only tangentially related.

All of which is to say, How Many Dudes? takes the absurd concept of man versus gorilla, and stretches it to its truly absurd logical limit, ensuring that you have plenty of reasons to check in and put whatever deranged strategic minds it takes to manage these match-ups to the test!

If you'd rather take a more classical approach to strategy, however, then you're in luck because there're plenty of options out there on mobile! Check out our list of the best strategy games on Android to see some of our favourite picks, which you can play right now!