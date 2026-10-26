Fortnite coming back to the iPhone App Store in Australia following another defeat for Apple

Apple has faced yet another defeat in the courts, this time in Australia

Now, Fortnite returns to the iOS App Store for Australian players

It marks the latest step in the nearly half-decade battle between the companies

After more than half a decade since it first started, the Apple v Epic saga is still grinding on, although now only in a very perfunctory manner. And the latest big defeat for the iPhone maker has been in Australia, where the courts have forced Apple to follow the example set by other markets and open its storefront to third-party apps.

Of course, that also means Fortnite is now going to be available on iOS in Australia, officially, once more! This follows the change mentioned above, and the introduction of other shifts in policy, such as allowing alternative payment methods for in-app transactions, and whatnot.

In a fortnite

In truth, you've heard this all before. And while it may seem as if Apple has been resisting the inevitable as the tide shifts, you can't exactly blame them for fighting their corner. But, with Epic's ongoing legal battle now more than six years since it first kicked off, you've got to wonder how this will all pan out in the end.

Back in 2020, Fortnite was on top of the world and undoubtedly one of, if not the, most popular games worldwide in terms of recognition if nothing else. Nowadays, while it's not exactly on a downward slump, it's not exactly the pop culture phenomenon it once was.

This is all natural, of course, given you can't exactly see that amount of time pass without some things changing. But now that it seems Apple are destined to fail in their resistance, you've got to wonder whether returning to the App Store will be enough to boost Fortnite back into true relevancy.

It's certainly got plenty of competition on mobile, now more than ever! Just take a look at our list of the best mobile games of 2026 (so far) to see what else we think is worth playing from the past ten months!