Honkai: Nexus Anima unleashes new gameplay trailer, so here's three things we noticed

Honkai: Nexus Anima is the new spin-off creature collector from MiHoYo

Unlike the other Honkai releases, it focuses on having your own personal anima

A new gameplay trailer gives us an overview of what to expect when Nexus Anima releases

As we noted earlier today, MiHoYo have been on a roll for years now. And they don't seem set to slow with Honkai: Nexus Anima, a new creature-collecting spin-off of the Honkai franchise. But spin-off doesn't mean lesser, and a new gameplay trailer reveals more of what we can expect when Honkai: Nexus Anima releases!

With this joining a lineup of popular releases from MiHoYo, it's no surprise that they're trying something different. But make no mistake, while this has some similarities to recent hits like Palworld, there's definitely more about it that'll be familiar to longtime fans of the genre.

So, here are three things we noticed:

Travel by Anima

Perhaps the most instantly noticeable mechanic in Nexus Anima is how crucial your Anima are to movement. We see the player character being carried or riding their anima around a cityscape and beachside setting, suggesting they'll be crucial for navigation. Not to mention examples of them interacting with the player character and world around them.

Customisable characters

Minigames

Speaking of which, it looks as if the focus in Nexus Anima will be less on heroes or iconic characters and more on creating your own avatar. We get a peek at how customisation will work and a suite of the options available. This includes a variety of optional hairstyles and clothing, already looking pretty robust even before release.Finally, there the various minigames and activities to be completed around the city. These are quite impressive, mainly because of the fact that they seem to actually integrate very strongly with the world itself. There's no jumping into a self-contained area, but when running races with your anima, it'll be on actual tracks you can explore outside the minigame, too!

