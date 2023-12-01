Update

Pokemon GO welcomes Mateo to Routes and lets Trainers encounter Shiny Hisuian Sneasel in the wild

By Catherine Dellosa
iOS + Android
| Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO is welcoming Mateo to the game in its latest Along the Routes event, letting players get to know the new character throughout their monster-collecting adventure. In particular, Mateo's Gift Exchange lets Trainers from across the globe score special rewards at the end of a Route. The researcher lets you exchange mementos from other Trainers once every day.

In the latest event within Pokemon GO, you can look forward to encountering Shiny Hisuian Sneasel as well. You can also form your very own party to complete Routes with your besties. Additionally, you can expect a new Special Research narrative; plus, wild encounters are now more frequent for Slugma, Hitmontop, Spoink, Feebas, Lillipup, Woobat, Emolga, Wooloo, and Pawmi.

Curious about Party Play? If you're not sure how the system works, we've got a handy guide for you right here to help you get started! You can vote for the game over at our Pocket Gamer Awards 2023 too while you're at it!

Now, if you're a bit of a hatching enthusiast, you'll be delighted to know that Hisuian Growlithe, Togepi, Sneasel, Hisuian Sneasel, Bonsly, and Espurr can hatch from 7 km Eggs. Plus, during the event, you can enjoy bonuses such as 3× XP for spinning PokéStops, 2× Stardust from opening Gifts, and 5× XP for spinning a PokeStop for the first time. You might also encounter Eevee, Hisuian Sneasel, and Wooloo when clearing Field Research tasks.

You can discover more about the details of the event from the official blog, but for now, if you're keen on giving the new updates a go yourself, you can download Pokemon GO on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, or join the community of followers on Twitter for more info on the game.

