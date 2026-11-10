Hillthorn, the card-based detective sim, is out now on iOS and Android

Hillthorn, the card-based detective sim from developer Fool Moon is out now on mobile

Explore the community of Hillthorn and solve the case of a disappeared child

No words, just cards and combinations as you explore the trails of Hillthorn Mountain

Even if Halloween is done and dusted, the November nights are drawing in, making it perfect for something spooky to play. And if that's the mood that's taking you, then publisher Raw Fury and developer Fool Moon's latest release that's just landed for iOS and Android, Hillthorn, should be more than enough in the way of chills and thrills.

Hillthorn is a card-based detective sim, where you take on the role of investigating a mysterious community and the case of a disappeared child. With time in short supply, and the maze-like trails of Hillthorn Mountain threatening to swallow you whole (perhaps literally), there's not long to find out whodunnit and why.

The hillthorns are alive...

The best way to describe Hillthorn's gameplay is that it's like if Cultist Simulator crossbred with a detective sim. Rather than meeting and interrogating suspects, or examining crime scenes, you'll instead use cards to discover clues and the interactions of different people.

There's undoubtedly a bit of a gimmick-y element to it, but Hillthorn isn't exactly selling itself on an original story here. A spooky town, missing child and possible cult are elements as old as the horror genre itself, but it's the way they're executed that will decide whether you're enticed to give Hillthorn a go.

Personally, I can very much see myself enjoying Hillthorn. The atmosphere and the mysterious, detached nature of the setting, thanks to the cards, mean you're challenged to make some truly devious deductions. And all the while, new cards offer fresh routes to pursue, although some may be more deadly than others...

And if Hillthorn isn't enough in the way of chills and thrills to satisfy you, then don't worry. Because our list of the best horror games on Android is truly evergreen, no matter what time of the year it may be!