Dragon Quest RPG The Cursed Tree and the Chosen Isle announced for mobile

Dragon Quest RPG The Cursed Tree and the Chosen Isle has been announced for mobile

The first trailer is now live, giving us a look at field-exploration, turn-based battles and more

Dragon Quest RPG is intended to offer the same mainline experience on mobile

Of all the JRPGs, I think you could argue that the title of most famous is split evenly between Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest. And neither have been short on entries on mobile, but Dragon Quest is the latest series to get the nod, with the announcement of Dragon Quest RPG The Cursed Tree and the Chosen Isle!

Dragon Quest RPG The Cursed Tree and the Chosen Isle is a full-fledged mobile spinoff of the series. The announcement trailer shows familiar gameplay mechanics, including exploration of an isometric overworld, turn-based battles, and oddities like an upgradable home hub with different shops to unlock.

Trees and Cursed Isles, oh my

The official website also includes a letter from series creator Yuji Horii, explaining that the reason this is dubbed Dragon Quest RPG is to differentiate it from their other spinoffs on mobile. In other words, to emphasise that this is akin to the regular Dragon Quest entries fans are familiar with.

And, at its core, I think that's what will make Dragon Quest RPG attractive to many of you. Aside from some concessions to mobile, such as the slowly expanding hub town, this is a game which is leaning much more heavily into classic JRPG gameplay.

With applications for its upcoming closed beta test now open, if you're at all curious about what Dragon Quest RPG has to offer, then now's the time to sign up! And for the rest of you, keep your eyes peeled in 2027, because the Cursed Tree and the Chosen Isle may turn out to be a sleeper hit.

In the meantime, if you're looking for more RPG fun on mobile to tide you over ahead of launch, we've got you covered. Check out our list of the best RPGs on Android for some of our choice picks you can play right now!