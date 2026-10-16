Hillthorn sends you up a mountain to find a missing child in a wordless mystery

You're on your own

Investigate a child's disappearance on a mountain

Combine Clue cards to uncover the truth

Race against time in a wordless mystery

An outsider shows up in a closed-off community asking questions about someone who’s gone missing, and the locals would really rather they didn’t. If that’s put The Wicker Man in your head, you’re not alone. Hillthorn shares a similar premise, only nobody here says a single word.

Raw Fury and developer Fool Moon just unveiled Hillthorn at The MIX Fall Showcase, confirming its release date and that it’s coming to iOS and Android alongside PC and Switch.

The case is a child’s disappearance somewhere on a mountain, and you’re the one sent up the winding trails to find them. Every scrap of the story comes through Clue cards. You can investigate them, explore them, and occasionally communicate with them, combining what you’ve found to get a little closer to the truth. It’s wordless throughout, so all of that has to be pieced together from the cards themselves.

The locals aren’t much help. They don’t trust anyone outside their Flock, and getting anything useful out of them takes some finesse.

Then there’s the clock. You’ve got more threads than you have time to follow, and something on the mountain seems strangely keen to let you go back over paths you missed. Second chances from a place like this rarely come free.

If you’ve played Cultist Simulator on mobile, the card-combining should feel familiar. That one ran on obscure occult rituals, where this is a detective story. Or a mystery, at least. I’m not sure detective quite covers a case where nobody talks to you.

Hillthorn launches on November 10th on the App Store and Google Play, as well as PC via Steam and Nintendo Switch.

In the meantime, our list of the best detective games on iOS has a few more cases where the witnesses will actually talk to you.