Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story is now part of the Netflix Games lineup

Netflix Games is starting to pack some serious firepower now as Riot Games' Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story joins its roster of mobile titles. Exclusively available to Netflix subscribers only, the rhythm runner can be downloaded via the iOS App Store and the Google Play Store provided you have a subscription to the media streaming service.

In Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story, players can expect to dive back into the world of the hit MOBA title - only this time, it's a rhythm runner. Featuring Ziggs and Heimerdinger from the OG game, the fast-paced title will put players' reflexes to the test as each action must be properly timed to keep up with the beat.

Along with this, Netflix Games has also brought Dungeon Dwarves from Hyper Hippo on board. It's an idle dungeon crawler that lets players score loot via dungeon explorations while taking down foes at the same time. Being an idle game, it's meant to give you rewards even when you're logged off.

Cloud saves currently aren't supported at the moment, and you'll need to have the Netflix app installed on your device to play the games. A Netflix subscription can cost anywhere from $9.99 to $19.99 per month.

If you're curious about the game, you can have a look at Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story from the iOS App Store or on the Google Play Store for Android devices for more information. We've also got a quick rundown of everything you need to know so far about the high-profile title.

