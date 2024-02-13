Hero Kingdom, the idle RPG by Superbox, adds new rapid growth items in latest update

Preferred Partner Feature

Superbox has announced a new update for Hero Kingdom, letting players get their hands on beginner goodies following its initial release two weeks ago. In particular, the large-scale update will offer convenient growth items to jumpstart your journey across the idle RPG, making sure to help you hit the ground running especially if you're a new user.

In the latest update for Hero Kingdom, you can look forward to scoring a whopping 20,000 diamonds with the Hero Expedition event. This also includes free 1,000 hero summon currency each time you clear certain stages.

In case you're not familiar with the game, Hero Kingdom thrusts you into a vibrant fantasy world where you'll encounter 28 unique characters and grow your collection as you progress through each level. Every character boasts its own set of occupations, skills and skins, all presented in lovely 2D visuals.

If you're curious about the game and you're keen on giving it a go, you can download Hero Kingdom on the Google Play Store and on the App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also head on over to the official website to discover more about the studio, or join the community of followers on Facebook.